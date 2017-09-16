Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 109 Seeds: 4171 Comments: 32191 Since: Mar 2011

Penceâs press secretary flees as the VPâs lies pile up - Shareblue

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: shareblue.com
Seeded on Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:30 PM
Discuss:

Despite his banal demeanor, Mike Pence's hands are just as unclean as those of anyone else in this administration regarding the multiple lies and deepening deceit around the Trump campaign, the White House, and Russia.

Standing up next to Donald Trump can be a good thing — in that basically anyone would look better in light of Trump’s ignorance, crassness, and blatant love for obvious and appalling lies.

Mike Pence has benefitted from that comparison in much of the corporate media coverage of the Trump campaign, now the Trump White House, regarding the Russia investigation in particular. Rather than Trump’s bluster and pomposity, Pence tells his lies with a calm and collected voice, and a carefully crafted facial expression to make you think you’re hurting his feelings if you question his honesty.

But behind that more pleasant façade, Pence has always been just as dangerous and despicable as his boss.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor