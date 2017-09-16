Despite his banal demeanor, Mike Pence's hands are just as unclean as those of anyone else in this administration regarding the multiple lies and deepening deceit around the Trump campaign, the White House, and Russia.

Standing up next to Donald Trump can be a good thing — in that basically anyone would look better in light of Trump’s ignorance, crassness, and blatant love for obvious and appalling lies.

Mike Pence has benefitted from that comparison in much of the corporate media coverage of the Trump campaign, now the Trump White House, regarding the Russia investigation in particular. Rather than Trump’s bluster and pomposity, Pence tells his lies with a calm and collected voice, and a carefully crafted facial expression to make you think you’re hurting his feelings if you question his honesty.

But behind that more pleasant façade, Pence has always been just as dangerous and despicable as his boss.