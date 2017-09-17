DC Laws Are On the Republican Controlled Congress Chopping Block Again

The party limited government and freedom/s, is at it again. Showing how hate filled they are.

Every woman in American knows how it feels to have her family planning and reproductive healthcare choices vetoed by a bunch of privileged white men in Congress.Anyone who is a permanent resident of the District of Columbia, knows the frustration that comes with every law and every budget passed by our elected City Council being subjected to the ideological preferences of Republicans from every state in the United States.

This week, women living in DC experienced both of these frustrations. This is part of the political reality if you live in the nation’s capital.

Our delegate to the House of Representatives doesn’t get a vote on laws that affect all of us. Yet, every local issue is subject to scrutiny by members of congress from every state in the Union.

This week, the House of Representatives passed several measures effectively vetoing several laws voted on by DC City Council. They include a rider repealing our Death with Dignity Law, which made it legal for DC doctors to prescribe lethal medication to terminally ill patients who request it. Also on the Republican controlled House’s chopping block: DC using city funds to finance abortions for women living in poverty and a DC law taxing and regulating the sale of marijuana