Opinion: Upset About NFL Players Protest? You Can't See The Forest For The Trees

Behind the images of NFL players kneeling, raising fists, locked arm in arm or skipping the national anthem entirely is a message that’s being drowned out by noise surrounding the method of protest. From the king of ignorance, Donald Trump, down to everyday Americans, many are egregiously guilty of not seeing the forest through the trees.

America was born of civil unrest, and this is a fact of history that entirely too many people forget, under the feeble and idiotic Trump regime. America broke free of the British Empire and forged its own place in history through protest and war. The constitution grants the right to protest in conjunction with freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.

Military servicemen and women who have sacrificed their lives and limbs were not doing so for the cloth of the flag. They fought for the freedoms that our flag is supposed to represent. It’s a crucial distinction that must be recognized. The freedoms and liberties of people of color are systemically violated every day, and this is the reason for protest.